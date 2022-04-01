First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,342. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.20. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

