First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FCCO remained flat at $$21.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

