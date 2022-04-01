First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

FFBC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp. (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

