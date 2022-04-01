First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE FHN opened at $23.49 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
