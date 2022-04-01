First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.49 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

