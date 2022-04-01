First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 660,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,755. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

