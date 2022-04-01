First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,454 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil accounts for 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 3.23% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 78,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 129.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 296,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.