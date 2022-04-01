First National Corp MA ADV Has $26.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 6.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.27% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $13.01 on Friday, reaching $460.27. 112,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,969. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

