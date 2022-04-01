First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 267,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 403,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 256,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 491,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,421. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $36.48.

