First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 229,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,405. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

