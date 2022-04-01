First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $17,921,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 647.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,449. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

