First National Corp MA ADV Sells 379 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 52,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 26,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 792,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,704,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

