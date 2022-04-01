First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNWB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $221.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.