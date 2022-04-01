First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

