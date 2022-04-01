First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 1.7%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. 2,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,767 shares during the period. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 86.96% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

