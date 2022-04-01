First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 2,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.68% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

