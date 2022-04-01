First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.11. 757,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,202. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

