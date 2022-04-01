Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after buying an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

