Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.28. 18,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

