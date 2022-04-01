Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.28. 18,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
