Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $176.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $158.37 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

