Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

NYSE FTK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

FTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

