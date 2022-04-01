Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 9,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

