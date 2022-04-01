FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 19th

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $2.79 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIDY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.