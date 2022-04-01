FlypMe (FYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72.00

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $72.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00109245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

