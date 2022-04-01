Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

