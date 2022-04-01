Font (FONT) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Font (FONT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Font has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $245,640.10 and $2,070.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00109255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

