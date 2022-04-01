Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 146,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,603. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

