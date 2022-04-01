Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$209.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.09.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

