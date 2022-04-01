Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,586,203. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

