ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 1,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,905. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

