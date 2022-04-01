Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $17.10 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

FSUMF opened at $15.50 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

