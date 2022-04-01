Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

