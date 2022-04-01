Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $395.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $364.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $341.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

