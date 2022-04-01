Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $82,918.04 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.
Shares of FET opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.63.
FET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
