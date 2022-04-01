Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $82,918.04 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.

Shares of FET opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.63.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

FET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

