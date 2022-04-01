Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.83.

NYSE FNV traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $163.09. 48,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

