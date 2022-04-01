Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.