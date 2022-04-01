Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

