Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

