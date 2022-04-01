Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of FRLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRLN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
