Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRLN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

