freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) PT Lowered to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $$26.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. freenet has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

