freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

