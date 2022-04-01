Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $62,986.14 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $62,986.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $60,086.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $10,405.37.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.