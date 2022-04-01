Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $60,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

