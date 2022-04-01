Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

