FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Trading Down 0.1%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 193,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 97,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 329.9% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,364,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 1,814,233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

