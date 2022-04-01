Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

