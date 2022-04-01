Future (LON:FUTR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,225 ($68.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.35).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 2,602 ($34.08) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,717.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,252.67. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,847.58 ($24.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.78.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($41.16) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($305,680.30).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

