FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Issued By Barrington Research

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $45.22 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

