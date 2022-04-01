FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

