FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised by DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAFC. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $748.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

