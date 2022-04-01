FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Boosted by Analyst

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
